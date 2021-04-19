Volunteers needed! Senior Citizen Climate Change Action Group

Kawartha Conservation has developed a climate change monitoring project that is specifically aimed at senior citizens in the Kawartha Region. We are looking for a number of volunteers to help collect climate data (rain, air temperature and water temperature) on their property. Volunteers have the option to choose between two roles; a mentor role and a volunteer role. More info: https://www.kawarthaconservation.com/en/learn-and-get-involved/senior-citizen-climate-change-action-group.aspx