Bowl for Kids Sake has been part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kawartha Lakes-Haliburton for 39 years. This year things need to look different.

Introducing MOVE for Kids Sake!

We encourage everyone to get up and MOVE! Challenge yourself and others to be active and, in doing so, raise pledges in support of young people in our community.

Registration is on now and closes on April 5th. Register at

https://kawarthalakes.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/move-for-kids-sake-2021/

The funds raised through this event remain in our community to support one-to-one mentoring programs that help children reach their full potential. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kawartha Lakes-Haliburton MOVE For Kids Sake. Proudly supported by 91.9 BOB FM.