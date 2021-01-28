91.9 BOB 80's Night Video Dance Party

We all know 80’s music is the best music. It’s time for some 80’s fun on a Friday night while we all do our part from home. It’s the 91.9 BOB FM 80’s Night Video Dance Party!

Join us Friday February 12th from 7pm – 11pm, live from your home. We are going to play the biggest videos and hits of the 80’s, live streamed to your Big or Small screen.

Party with us, from a distance, and from the comfort of your own home. Plus, you can send us your own videos requesting songs; interact with the hosts and more. Live streamed to your phone, tablet or Smart TV.

Free admission, but we are encouraging donations to Kawartha Lakes Food Source to help stock the shelves in this time of need. Donate through kawarthalakesfoodsource.com

The 91.9 BOB FM 80’s Night Video Dance Party, live streamed Saturday February 13th from 7pm – 11pm.

Stream the event through WWW.TWITCH.TV/919BOBFM.