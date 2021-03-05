Fashion Friday with Brittany N' Bros and Cathy Allan Ladieswear

It’s time to get feel your best and support local with Brittany N’ Bros and Cathy Allan Ladies Wear.

It’s Fashion Friday’s on 91.9 BOBFM.

This week you can enter to win $100 for Brittany N’ Bros, with convenient local locations in downtown Lindsay, as well as Cobourg and Port Perry. Brittany N’ Bros, Treat Yourself. You deserve it!

Each Friday Vanessa Murphy and BOB’s Breakfast will chat fashion with our local fashion experts and announce our weekly winner.

It’s Fashion Friday with Brittany N’ Bros and Cathy Allan Ladies Wear. Benefit from their local fashion expertise and win a great prize. Enter to win now!

No purchase necessary. Contest opens at 12:01am Friday March 5th and closes at 11:59pm Thursday March 11th. One (1) prize available to be won. Prize consists of a $100 Gift card to be used at Brittany N’ Bros at either of their Lindsay, Port Perry or Cobourg locations. Grand prize draw will occur at approximately 7am Friday March 12th 2021. Odds of winning dependent on number of eligible entries received. Prize must be accepted as awarded. No substitutions. A mathematical skill-testing question may be required to claim prize. Prize will be mailed to winner within one week of winning. Do to postal delays, we cannot guarantee exactly when prize will arrive at winners home.

How to enter: Fill out required information on contest entry form. Limit of one entry for duration of contest. If it is found you have entered more then once, all entries will become void. Bonus entry social follows not required to enter contest.