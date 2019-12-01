Bobcaygeon swing bridge rehab delayed
Trent Severn Waterway has decided to postpone the Bobcaygeon swing bridge closure/replacement until fall of 2020 in order to minimize the level of impact on the community’s peak tourism season - this according to City of Kawartha Lakes Councillor Kathleen Seymour-Fagan.
The exact closure dates are not yet known, but it will be after Labour Day.
The Councillor says they expect to receive a communication on the change in schedule this week.
