Bobcaygeon swing bridge rehab delayed

Trent Severn Waterway has decided to postpone the Bobcaygeon swing bridge closure/replacement until fall of 2020 in order to minimize the level of impact on the community’s peak tourism season - this according to City of Kawartha Lakes Councillor Kathleen Seymour-Fagan.

The exact closure dates are not yet known, but it will be after Labour Day.

The Councillor says they expect to receive a communication on the change in schedule this week.