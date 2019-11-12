Bomb Threat Charge
A Lindsay man faces charges after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a Durham Restaurant.
Early yesterday morning, the restaurant received a call from someone at a pay phone in Lindsay indicating a bomb was planted there and would detonate in one hour.
Durham Police investigated the threat and with the assistance of the Kawartha Lakes Police, the man was arrested a short time later.
Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua Alfred Kimble of Lindsay has been charged with uttering a threat to cause death, mischief to property and two counts of failing to comply with his probation order.
The accused has previosly charged with a string of bomb threats in Lindsay including at Ross Memorial Hospital, a pharmacy and three restaurants pluse with making similar threats at Pearson Airport and several businesses in Peterborough.
