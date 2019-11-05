iHeartRadio
Break and Enter in Lindsay

Kawartha Lakes Police are  investigating a break and enter that occurred at an Edgewood Drive home in Lindsay yesterday (Monday)

Police say sometime between just before 8am and 12:30pm, a rear door to the home was forced open and thieves stole several home electronics and jewelry.  

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

