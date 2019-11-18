Catholic teachers file for conciliation

Ontario's Catholic teachers have filed for conciliation in their negotiations with the province.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says the province is insisting on drastic cuts, and has demonstrated what the union calls a total lack of understanding or respect for the bargaining process.

Catholic teachers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if necessary.

The union representing Ontario's high school teachers will be releasing the results of their strike votes today.

A media advisory also says the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation will be talking about the union's ``next steps.''

OSSTF is already in a legal strike position as of today, though it's also required to give five days notice before a strike and has not yet done so.

