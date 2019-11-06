Construction outside of Ross Memorial
Work has begun at Ross Memorial Hospital, to replace underground diesel tanks with a new above ground tank.
The underground tanks are located on the west side of the hospital and the new tank will be situatated outside the exit of the ambulance bay, also on the west side.
The Hospital says digging started this week, with an estimated completion of the project in early summer 2020.
Work should not impact patients, families or visitors.
Parking will be limited in the short-term parking lot throughout the project to accommodate some of the construction equipment but the main lots will not be affected.
