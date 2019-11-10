Remembrance Day ceremonies being held throughout CKL

Kawartha Lakes – Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the municipality to honour the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our country and for the freedom and democracy we enjoy today.

Bethany: On November 10 at 1:30pm, there will be a ceremony at the Bethany Cenotaph.

Bobcaygeon: On November 11 at 11am, there will be a ceremony at the Bobcaygeon Cenotaph.

Burnt River: On November 10 at 9am, there will be a ceremony at the Burnt River Cemetery.

Coboconk: On November 11 at 11am, there will be a ceremony at the Coboconk Legion.

Fenelon Falls: On November 10 at 7pm, everyone can meet at the locks to march to the Cenotaph for the 7:30pm Annual Candlelight Tribute. On November 11 at 11am there will be a ceremony at the Fenelon Falls Cenotaph.

Kinmount: On November 10 at 10:30am, there will be a ceremony at the Kinmount Cenotaph.

Kirkfield: On November 11 at 10:45am, there will be a ceremony at the Kirkfield Cenotaph.

Lindsay: On November 11 at 10am, there will be a parade from the Legion for a ceremony at the Lindsay Cenotaph.

Norland: On November 9 at 10:30am, there will be a ceremony at the Old School House.

Oakwood: On November 11 at 11am, there will be a ceremony at the Oakwood Cenotaph.

Omemee: On November 10 at 10:45am, there will be a parade from the Legion to the Cenotaph with a service to follow at the Legion.

Woodville: On November 10 at 10am, there will be a ceremony at the Bolsover Presbyterian Church followed by a parade to the Woodville Cenotaph at 12:30pm.