Seasonal parking ban

The seasonal ban on overnight parking on city streets is now underway in the Kawartha Lakes until April 30 of next year.

On street parking is prohibited between 11pm and 6am, with some exceptions in the downtown areas such as Kent Street in Lindsay, Bolton Street in Bobcaygeon, Colborne, May and Francis Streets in Fenelon Falls and King St in Omemee, where parking will be probited between 2 and 6 am.

Vehicles may be ticketed and or towed regardless of snow clearing operations and weather conditions.

Overnight parking in municipal parking lots is also prohibited between 11pm and 6am, unless covered by a permit in Lindsay.