Victim Identified
Haliburton OPP have released the name of the victim of a crash that saw a vehicle submerged in Kushog Lake near Highway 35 last week.
The vehicle was found in the lake last Wednesday morning a day after police received a report of a missing person.
The victim has been identified as 68 year old Richard Victor Saucier of Algonquin Highlands.
Police continue to investigate the cause of this collision.
