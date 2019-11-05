Victim Identified

iHeartRadio
Haliburton OPP have released the name of the victim of a crash that saw a vehicle submerged in Kushog Lake near Highway 35 last week.

The vehicle was found in the lake last Wednesday morning a day after police received a report of a missing person.

The victim has been identified as 68 year old Richard Victor Saucier of Algonquin Highlands.

Police continue to investigate the cause of this collision.

 

