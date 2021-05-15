Assault in Downtown Owen Sound Early Saturday Morning

Just prior to 1:30 am on Saturday morning, Owen Sound Police were advised of a male laying on the street in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue East. The caller told police dispatch that the male appeared to have been badly beaten. Police attended the area and located the male who had significant injuries to his face. The male was able to tell police that he had been approached by a group of 4-5 young males and a female and that the group had attacked him after a brief verbal altercation. The male was transported to hospital by EMS for medical treatment of his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information to assist with this investigation is asked to contact Cst. Curry at Owen Sound Police Service. Anyone who has information however who like to remain anonymous can contact Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477) or www.crimestoppersgb.ca . Police are also requesting any businesses in this area that may have security cameras that capture the sidewalk and street area to review their security footage. The main assault appears to have occurred on the west side the street in the area of 950 2nd Avenue East.