Georgian Bay Symphony Interview Georgian Bay Symphony Interview David Adair talked to Ted and Diana about the Symphony and their 50/50 draw. Click Here for more info COVID19 Right Rail Check out what we've been playing! Subscribe Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop Subscribe × Logo The Dock's Inside Scoop * * * The latest information from 92.3 The Dock The Dock's Inside Scoop The latest information from 92.3 The Dock By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time. 787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6 - 1-519-470-7626 - kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca - : kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca