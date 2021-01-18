2021 Senior of the Year, Volunteer of the Year & Youth Volunteer of the Year

For almost 45 years, the City of Owen Sound has been recognizing volunteers from community groups and organizations who have had a substantial positive influence on the quality of life in the City of Owen Sound. The City awards annual recipients of the Senior of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Youth Volunteer of the Year.



The City is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Senior of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Youth Volunteer of the Year. Forms can be obtained on the City’s website at www.owensound.ca/volunteer.



The selection committee consists of the Community Services Committee who evaluate applications, taking into consideration the guidelines laid out in the award criteria. Winners are confirmed by Council and presented their award at a Council meeting.



More information on the criteria and selection process can be found on the City’s website.



For more information, please contact Andy O’Leary, Facilities Booking Coordinator at 519-376-4440 ext. 1255 or email to aoleary@owensound.ca