iHeartRadio
-11°C

Static Links

Instagram

2021 South Bruce Peninsula Heritage Award

Town of South Bruce Pen

 

South Bruce Peninsula is a municipality rich in culture and proud of its heritage. 

 

The South Bruce Peninsula Heritage Award was established in 2014.  The Award gives Council the opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge heritage contributions in our community.

 

Town policy CO.14.2 outlines the criteria for the South Bruce Peninsula Heritage Award.  The policy is available on the Town website or by contacting Town Hall.

 

Individuals, organizations, businesses and religious affiliations who have made a heritage contribution in the Town are eligible for nomination. 

 

Past award recipients are the Wiarton Propeller Club, the Mar Women’s Institute, Arthur Haley, the Hepworth Anglers Club, Jim MacDougall, the McLaren Pipe and Drum Band, Merri Aiken, Jerry Ruth, Heather Barnes, the Oliphant Women’s Institute/Oliphant Young at Heart Club/Oliphant Community Hall Board, Bill Stewart and Jorn Christensen/Elsie Christensen/Dave McCowan. 

 

Nominations for the 2021 award must be received on or before March 31, 2021 at noon.  Nomination forms are available on the Town website, can be mailed or emailed or curbside pickup can be arranged. 

 

Angie Cathrae, Director of Legislative Services/Clerk

Town of South Bruce Peninsula

315 George St, PO Box 310

Wiarton ON N0H 2T0

Telephone: 519-534-1400

Toll Free: 1-877-534-1400

angie.cathrae@southbrucepeninsula.com  

www.southbrucepeninsula.com

Fax: 519-534-4862

 

  • cjos-covid6 (1)

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 22 2021

    Report #311: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 22, 2021
  • City of Owen Sound Logo

    SNOWen Sound Frolics 2021

    To continue to provide safe, outdoor, and essential recreational opportunities to support physical and mental health, the City of Owen Sound, in consultation with the Grey Bruce Health Unit is announcing SNOWen Sound Frolics.
  • Elder Abuse Prevention

    Registration Open for Free Elder Abuse Info Sessions

    Grey Bruce Elder Abuse Prevention is partnering with Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario to offer virtual information sessions about elder abuse on February 11th and March 11th.  The free information sessions will cover an introduction to

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca