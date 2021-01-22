2021 South Bruce Peninsula Heritage Award

South Bruce Peninsula is a municipality rich in culture and proud of its heritage.

The South Bruce Peninsula Heritage Award was established in 2014. The Award gives Council the opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge heritage contributions in our community.

Town policy CO.14.2 outlines the criteria for the South Bruce Peninsula Heritage Award. The policy is available on the Town website or by contacting Town Hall.

Individuals, organizations, businesses and religious affiliations who have made a heritage contribution in the Town are eligible for nomination.

Past award recipients are the Wiarton Propeller Club, the Mar Women’s Institute, Arthur Haley, the Hepworth Anglers Club, Jim MacDougall, the McLaren Pipe and Drum Band, Merri Aiken, Jerry Ruth, Heather Barnes, the Oliphant Women’s Institute/Oliphant Young at Heart Club/Oliphant Community Hall Board, Bill Stewart and Jorn Christensen/Elsie Christensen/Dave McCowan.

Nominations for the 2021 award must be received on or before March 31, 2021 at noon. Nomination forms are available on the Town website, can be mailed or emailed or curbside pickup can be arranged.

Angie Cathrae, Director of Legislative Services/Clerk

Town of South Bruce Peninsula

315 George St, PO Box 310

Wiarton ON N0H 2T0

Telephone: 519-534-1400

Toll Free: 1-877-534-1400

angie.cathrae@southbrucepeninsula.com

www.southbrucepeninsula.com

Fax: 519-534-4862