iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Access to Grey Bruce OPP Detachments Restricted During Lockdown

OPP logo

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is taking action to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by restricting the access to its facilities, including detachments, across the province.

The OPP is limiting the processing of routine criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks and finger printing to essential workers/volunteers only. Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to have proper personal protective equipment prior to entering the detachment.

Our operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Chatsworth and Wiarton only.

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting

The OPP thanks the public for helping us to keep our communities safe by using the means listed above to avoid unnecessary contact.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca