Access to Grey Bruce OPP Detachments Restricted During Lockdown

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is taking action to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by restricting the access to its facilities, including detachments, across the province.

The OPP is limiting the processing of routine criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks and finger printing to essential workers/volunteers only . Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to have proper personal protective equipment prior to entering the detachment.

Our operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Chatsworth and Wiarton only .

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or report online by visiting opp.ca/reporting.

The OPP thanks the public for helping us to keep our communities safe by using the means listed above to avoid unnecessary contact.