Bridge reopens in West Grey

Bridge 17 on Concession 4 NDR in West Grey has reopened following the replacement of the entire bridge deck. Given the supply chain challenges during a pandemic, the municipality is pleased the bridge was open before year end, and the project was completed on budget.

“West Grey is committed to taking care of our essential infrastructure, and the rehabilitation of this bridge is an excellent example of that commitment,” said Mayor Christine Robinson.

“Additionally, leveraging funding from other orders of government has contributed to our ability to address our infrastructure needs. We will continue working with the provincial and federal governments as we plan for future infrastructure maintenance, repairs or replacement.”

The scope of work for this bridge included a comprehensive bridge inspection, contract administration, the full removal and replacement of the wooden deck, and repainting the substructure and metal work.

The municipality worked with McLean Taylor Construction Limited, Triton Engineering Services Limited, and Doug Dixon and Associates, to successfully open the bridge to motorists in late December.