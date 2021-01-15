iHeartRadio
Bruce Power to host COVID-19 information live event with Dr. Ian Arra

Dr. Ian Arra, the Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer of the Grey Bruce Health Unit, will hold a live event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, to provide the community with the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Dr. Arra will be joined by Bruce Power President and CEO Mike Rencheck and James Scongack, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Operational Services. The live event will take place between 7-8 p.m.

 

The public can register at www.brucepower.com/events. Dr. Arra will be available to answer the public’s questions, which can be submitted in advance upon registration.

 

Following the event, a recording will be available at www.brucepower.com/events/.

