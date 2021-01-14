City of Owen Sound Closures and Services Update

In light of the announcement from the Provincial Government to declare a State of Emergency on Tuesday, January 12, the City of Owen Sound is providing an update on the impacts on City facilities and services effective Thursday, January 14, 2021.



City Hall remains closed to the public until Tuesday, February 16, 2021, following the Family Day long weekend.

Recreation/Parks/Open Spaces

Exercise is considered an essential reason for leaving your home. Residents should only participate in outdoor recreational activities with those in their household.

• The Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink remains open to the public, however, capacity will be reduced to 5 skaters at one time.

• City parks and trails remain open for recreational activity.

Building/Planning/Clerks/Finance Services

• Building and Planning Services continue to be maintained throughout the closure. Applications will be accepted electronically or via the drop-box at the east entrance of City Hall.

• Online payment services are available for tax and utility payments.

• Marriage Licenses, Civil Ceremonies, and Commissioning will not be available during the closure.

• Owen Sound City Council and Committee meetings will be held virtually during the 28 days. Council meetings can be viewed live on Rogers Cable TV or the Rogers TV Website or viewed the following day on the City’s Youtube channel. Committee meetings will be recorded and available upon request.

• Long-term parking passes for Municipal lots and individual Bag Tags for curbside waste collection remain available at the Transit Terminal.

Public Works

• The Public Works facility at 1900 20th Street East remains closed to the public.

• Water, Wastewater, Waste Management, and Snow Removal Services will continue as normal.

• Transit Services are unaffected by the announcement. The 10-passenger limit remains. Riders must always wear a face covering (mask) while riding.

The City of Owen Sound will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, and work diligently with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit to respond appropriately.



For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.