City of Owen Sound Downtown Snow Removal

The City of Owen Sound will be performing snow removal operations beginning tonight, Wednesday, January 6, at 8 p.m. Snow removal operations will continue throughout the night and expected to be completed by 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.



Vehicles parked within the downtown core must be removed from parking spaces by 8:00 p.m., tonight, to allow access for snow removal equipment. Winter overnight parking restrictions are in place. Vehicles interfering with snow removal activities will be ticketed and towed.



The areas impacted include the following streets, or sections of streets, in the downtown area:

STREET FROM TO 2nd Avenue East 6th Street East 11th Street East 3rd Avenue East 8th Street East 10th Street East 10th Street East 4th Avenue East 1st Avenue West 9th Street East 1st Avenue West 4th Avenue East 8th Street East 2nd Avenue West 4th Avenue East 1st Avenue East 8th Street East 10th Street East 1st Avenue West 8th Street West 10th Street West

Signage will be posted indicating snow-clearing operations are ongoing, which will be coordinated by City staff. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of their surroundings when traveling in these areas.



Snow removal operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City’s efforts to keep the streets and sidewalks clear and passable for residents, as well as emergency vehicles.