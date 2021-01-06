iHeartRadio
City of Owen Sound Downtown Snow Removal

The City of Owen Sound will be performing snow removal operations beginning tonight, Wednesday, January 6, at 8 p.m. Snow removal operations will continue throughout the night and expected to be completed by 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning.


Vehicles parked within the downtown core must be removed from parking spaces by 8:00 p.m., tonight, to allow access for snow removal equipment. Winter overnight parking restrictions are in place. Vehicles interfering with snow removal activities will be ticketed and towed.


The areas impacted include the following streets, or sections of streets, in the downtown area:

STREET

FROM

TO

2nd Avenue East

6th Street East

11th Street East

3rd Avenue East

8th Street East

10th Street East

10th Street East

4th Avenue East

1st Avenue West

9th Street East

1st Avenue West

4th Avenue East

8th Street East

2nd Avenue West

4th Avenue East

1st Avenue East

8th Street East

10th Street East

1st Avenue West

8th Street West

10th Street West

 

Signage will be posted indicating snow-clearing operations are ongoing, which will be coordinated by City staff. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of their surroundings when traveling in these areas.


Snow removal operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City’s efforts to keep the streets and sidewalks clear and passable for residents, as well as emergency vehicles.

