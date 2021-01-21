iHeartRadio
-1°C

Static Links

Instagram

Community Information Session Kincardine Hospital CT Scanner Project

cjos SBGHC


A virtual community information session has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 26 at 6:00 PM via Zoom and Facebook Live to provide an update on the CT scanner project for the Kincardine hospital. SBGHC Board Members, Staff and Diagnostic Imaging representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide information to the community.


Connection information will be available on SBGHC’s website and social media accounts on the day of the event. The session will be recorded for those who are not able to attend.

  • cjos-covid6 (1)

    Grey Bruce Health Unit January 21 2021

    Report #310: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 21, 2021
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    Public Assistance Request Dog Bite

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in the Town of Hanover. On January 20, 2021 at approximately 8:00 pm,
  • Municipality of Meaford Logo

    Electronic Waste Drop-off Days are on hold

    The Municipality of Meaford is cancelling the Electronic Waste drop-off days for January and February. The Electronic Waste program is run through the volunteer efforts of the Meaford Fire Department a

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca