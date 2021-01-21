Community Information Session Kincardine Hospital CT Scanner Project



A virtual community information session has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 26 at 6:00 PM via Zoom and Facebook Live to provide an update on the CT scanner project for the Kincardine hospital. SBGHC Board Members, Staff and Diagnostic Imaging representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide information to the community.



Connection information will be available on SBGHC’s website and social media accounts on the day of the event. The session will be recorded for those who are not able to attend.