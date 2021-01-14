COVID-19 Outbreak Associated with Municipality of The Blue Mountains

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has declared the outbreak within the Municipality of The Blue Mountains over as of January 14 2021.



On January 1, 2021, the Town of The Blue Mountains, in consultation with the Grey Bruce Health Unit, announced an outbreak within one department of the workplace, that is, there was evidence of transmission of COVID-19 to more than two individuals within the workplace environment, with no evidence of risk to the public.



Through robust case and contact management, and collaboration with the town, the outbreak was controlled and resolved.



Public Health is the lead in all outbreaks and case management and will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.



“Working together, the Town of The Blue Mountains and Health Unit staff carefully evaluated the situation and implemented immediate measures to mitigate the risk of transmission.” Says Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health for Grey Bruce. “The collaboration between the Health Unit and the Town, along with rapid and accurate communication of vital information allowed for a timely, robust, and effective contact tracing process to take place. We thank the Town leadership and staff for their dedication and commitment to health”.