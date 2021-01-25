iHeartRadio
-3°C

Static Links

Instagram

COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

The Board of Health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit reviewed and received the plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine. The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan was presented by Grey Bruce Top Doc, Dr Ian Arra.


The Plan provides the framework, including timelines, for geographic and sector-specific administering of vaccine to achieve a coverage level of at least 75% of eligible recipients in Grey Bruce. The Plan respects provincial direction on vaccine distribution, as identified in the Ontario Ministry of Health COVID-19 vaccine program.


The Grey Bruce Vaccine Rollout Plan includes three models for service delivery:

 

  • Mobile clinics with vaccine distribution to Long-Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, First Nations, and others.
  • Distribution of vaccine to practice setting clinics with primary care, hospitals, and pharmacies.
  • Mass Immunization Hubs; three local recreation facilities are being considered for Mass Immunization Hubs.

Current immunization efforts are focused on residents in Long-Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes and First Nations.

Vaccination prioritization and allocation to different sectors is based on provincial framework and risk assessment. The public can stay informed by reviewing the daily situation report on the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s website.

  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    Update on Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine Proceeding

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is in possession of 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received today and expect delivery of another 700 doses of the vaccine next week. These shipments are to be administered to long-term care, high-risk retirement, and Fir
  • cjos-covid6 (1)

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 25 2021

    Situation Report #314: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 25, 2021
  • OPP logo

    Grey Bruce OPP Execute Search Warrant Illegal Drugs and Cash Seized

    On January 22, 2021, members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were assisted by members of the Grey Bruce OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Highway 6, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca