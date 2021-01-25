COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

The Board of Health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit reviewed and received the plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine. The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan was presented by Grey Bruce Top Doc, Dr Ian Arra.



The Plan provides the framework, including timelines, for geographic and sector-specific administering of vaccine to achieve a coverage level of at least 75% of eligible recipients in Grey Bruce. The Plan respects provincial direction on vaccine distribution, as identified in the Ontario Ministry of Health COVID-19 vaccine program.



The Grey Bruce Vaccine Rollout Plan includes three models for service delivery:

Mobile clinics with vaccine distribution to Long-Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, First Nations, and others.

Distribution of vaccine to practice setting clinics with primary care, hospitals, and pharmacies.

Mass Immunization Hubs; three local recreation facilities are being considered for Mass Immunization Hubs.

Current immunization efforts are focused on residents in Long-Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes and First Nations.

Vaccination prioritization and allocation to different sectors is based on provincial framework and risk assessment. The public can stay informed by reviewing the daily situation report on the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s website.