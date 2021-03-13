iHeartRadio
COVID-19 Vaccine – Time Extended Between Doses

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has received notice from the Ministry of Health of a change to the spacing between the first and second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine. The interval between first and second dose is extended to 16 weeks.  

Based on the limited supply of vaccine, the extended time will allow more people to get their initial dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The change is in line with direction from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. This 16-week interval for the second dose applies to the two-dose vaccines currently approved by Health Canada (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD). 

There is no change to the second dose vaccine schedule for the following: 

  • Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, elder care lodges and  assisted living facilities; and,
  • First Nation communities and First Nation individuals living outside of First Nation communities.

For those that book on-line, second dose appointments, in line with this 16-week interval, can be made at the same time that you book your initial appointment.

For those that have already received the first dose, Public Health will coordinate and provide notice of second dose in the same way as the first dose. These doses will be scheduled with this new 16-week interval.

To remain up to date on vaccine administration process, progress, and for all plans related to the vaccine rollout in Grey and Bruce, please visit:

COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 13, 2021

    Current Situation: As of March 1, 2021 Grey Bruce is in the Green- Prevent Zone  in the Ontario COVID-19 response framework. Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 12, 2021:
    COVID-19 Variant Identified in Grey Bruce

    Test results confirm the first COVID-19 variant in Grey Bruce. The individual with the new variant is from another health unit and is self-isolating locally. Potential risk to the public during the trip to the location of isolation was mitigated.
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for February 17, 2021

    Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 16, 2021: 4 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Saugeen Shores; 1- Owen Sound; 1- Hanover 689 confirmed cases; removes two previous cases now confirmed false positive 21 active case(s)

