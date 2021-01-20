iHeartRadio
Electronic Waste Drop-off Days are on hold

The Municipality of Meaford is cancelling the Electronic Waste drop-off days for January and February. The Electronic Waste program is run through the volunteer efforts of the Meaford Fire Department and held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. During the current provincewide shutdown, the January 23rd, February 13th and 27th dates have been cancelled to avoid non-essential travel by the public and uphold the health and safety of our fire fighters as frontline staff. 

 

In addition to cancelling drop-off dates as a result of COVID-19, Municipal staff have recently been made aware of operational changes needed in 2021 to ensure the proper management of items accepted at the depot. A review of the program is currently under way and additional program changes may be announced in the coming months.

 

Currently, the Electronic Waste program is operated at no cost to Municipal tax payers and diverts waste from landfills. The Meaford Fire Department oversees the program with proceeds from recyclables going towards a Training Centre build.  

 

As part of the regularly scheduled processing of material collected, the Electronic Waste bins have been removed from their location at 87 Stewart Street, Meaford. Please hold on to your electronic waste items at this time and avoid dropping it off at the Fire Department.

  • cjos west grey

    Lantz Bridge closed in Municipality of West Grey

    The Municipality of West Grey has temporarily closed the Lantz Bridge following engineer inspections. The Lantz Bridge is located on Concession 2 WGR just north of Grey Road 4. It is closed to all vehicles and pedestrian traffic until the bridge is replaced.
  • cjos-covid6 (1)

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 20 2021

    Report #309: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 20, 2021
  • Municipality of Meaford Logo

    Arena Ice Removed at the Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre

    The recent measures issued as part of the Province's second State of Emergency declaration and Provincewide Shutdown has resulted in the decision for the ice plant at the Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre to be shut down for the remaining 2020-2021 season.

