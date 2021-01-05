Essential Caregiver Program at Bruce County Long Term Care Homes

Bruce County’s Essential Caregiver Program at Brucelea Haven (Walkerton) and Gateway Haven (Wiarton) returns on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 8:00 AM.

Essential Caregivers visiting the Long Term Care Homes must demonstrate that they have received a negative COVID-19 test at intervals specified in provincial mandates and the care community’s surveillance testing policy, which currently is every 7 days. In preparation for the January 8 return, on-site swabbing is available for Essential Caregivers at Brucelea Haven on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM and at Gateway Haven on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Through ongoing communications with families, Bruce County’s Long Term Care Homes shared information on the return of the Essential Caregiver Program. Virtual visiting opportunities also continue at both homes.

Visits by Essential Caregivers in the homes were temporarily paused for a two-week period at the beginning of Ontario’s province-wide shutdown, which started on Saturday, December 26, 2020. This province-wide shutdown was initiated to help interrupt or slow community transmission of COVID-19, protect essential healthcare workers and staff, and allow public health systems that are reaching critical limits to recover briefly and catch-up.



Bruce County’s Long Term Care Homes are in full compliance with the Long Term Care Homes Act and all associated regulations. The focus for the homes continues to ensure a robust pandemic response.



Thank you to our residents, staff, and families for the sacrifices you continue to make daily. Your cooperation and understanding make each day better as we push forward together. Families can continue to contact the Brucelea Haven and Gateway Haven Administrators with any questions and concerns.



