First COVID-19 Case in Neyaashiinigmiing

With permission from the Chief of Chippewa’s of Nawash First Nation, Public Health is reporting the first known person with COVID-19 within Neyaashiinigmiing (Chippewa’s of Nawash First Nation).

Public Health will work closely with Chief and Council, the Federal representatives and the Community Health Centre to ensure all case and contact management is done in accordance with both federal and provincial law.  Confidentiality at this time is critical.  

In consultation from the Chief, Public Health will be taking the lead on the case and contact management of this individual and will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.

Determining who is a close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. Anyone identified as a contact to the confirmed case will be contacted by a Public Health case manager directly. Those at risk of infection will be contacted within 24 hours of the investigation.

Anyone NOT contacted by Public Health is not considered at risk and need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct those considered at risk and requiring testing, to be tested on the appropriate and recommended date(s). There is no value in anyone being tested ahead of being notified and instructed to do so by Public Health as results would be unreliable and would put individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or school official cannot make this decision.

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit for December 31, 2020

    Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 31, 2020: 8 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 2 – Blue Mountains, 2 – Southgate, 1 – West Grey, 1 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 1 - Meaford, 1 – Owen Sound 491 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total) 33 active case(s)
    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit for December 30, 2020

    Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 30, 2020: 4 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 2 – Owen Sound, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Kincardine 483 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total) 25 active case(s)
    Update for Grey Bruce Health Unit For Decemeber 29, 2020

    Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 29, 2020: 3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 1 – Blue Mountains, 1 – Meaford, 1 – Owen Sound 479 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total) 24 active case(s)

