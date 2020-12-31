First COVID-19 Case in Neyaashiinigmiing

With permission from the Chief of Chippewa’s of Nawash First Nation, Public Health is reporting the first known person with COVID-19 within Neyaashiinigmiing (Chippewa’s of Nawash First Nation).

Public Health will work closely with Chief and Council, the Federal representatives and the Community Health Centre to ensure all case and contact management is done in accordance with both federal and provincial law. Confidentiality at this time is critical.

In consultation from the Chief, Public Health will be taking the lead on the case and contact management of this individual and will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.

Determining who is a close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. Anyone identified as a contact to the confirmed case will be contacted by a Public Health case manager directly. Those at risk of infection will be contacted within 24 hours of the investigation.

Anyone NOT contacted by Public Health is not considered at risk and need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct those considered at risk and requiring testing, to be tested on the appropriate and recommended date(s). There is no value in anyone being tested ahead of being notified and instructed to do so by Public Health as results would be unreliable and would put individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or school official cannot make this decision.