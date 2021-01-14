FREE YMCA Virtual Physical Activity Resources for School Boards and Students

In response to facility and school closures across the country, the YMCA launched YMCA at Home as a free virtual platform, connecting people to fitness classes, children’s activities and personal wellness programs such as meditation and mindfulness. As part of this initiative, YGym was created to provide free, at-home virtual physical activity options to children and youth ages 5-15. YGym is available in both English and French at www.ymcahome.ca/ygym or www.ymcachezvous.com/gymy.

With current Ontario regional school closures, the YMCA is once again making YGym available for free to families and school boards as both e-learning and at-home physical activity options.

“Now more than ever, it is important to provide programs and activities that get young people active,” said Gayle Graham, President & CEO for YMCA of Owen Sound Grey Bruce. “We’re proud to continue to offer this resource for free to families and schools in the communities we serve.”

YGym is based on YMCA Canada’s Health & Fitness programs and Canada’s Physical Activity Guidelines, instructed by YMCA-certified fitness coaches. Workouts are designed to complement, not replace, the important work being done by schools to create a healthy school community.

YMCA at Home offers additional, free at-home activities for children, youth, adults, and families through YPlay, YCamp, YWell, YHealth, and YFitness. Over 400 free, on-demand videos can be found at www.ymcahome.ca.

The YMCA is a charity serving our communities since 1877. During these unprecedented times, the Y needs your help more than ever to be able to serve those most in need in our community. Donations will continue to be accepted during this pause of YMCA programs. Visit our website at ymcaowensound.on.ca and click the red Donate Now button at the top of the page to make your gift and help the YMCA continue supporting those in need.