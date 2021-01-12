Garbage Bag Tag Price Update in The Municipality of Meaford

Following the approval of the 2021 budget on Monday January 11, garbage bag tags in the Municipality of Meaford will now be sold at $4.00 per tag.

Garbage bag tags can be purchased at the following locations:

Rockford Service Centre

Food Basics Owen Sound

Annan Post Office

Meaford Ultramar

Meaford Admin Office (currently closed)

Meaford Public Library (curbside pickup)

Masse’s Your Independent Grocer (formerly Bill’s Valu Mart)

Circle K

Foodland Thornbury

Meaford Rexall

Zet Variety

IDA Pharmacy Meaford

Home Hardware (Both Locations - Rice's and Knights) (curbside pickup)

Meaford Convenience Plus

Meaford Convenience and Pet Stop

Meaford Esso

Residents can put out a maximum of 3 tagged bags on their pickup day weighing under 40lbs each, and they must be at the curb by 7:00 a.m.

For up-to-date information on waste services in Meaford, use the Meaford Waste App. The app can be installed through the app store on Apple and Android devices, or you can sign up for notifications by email, text message, or phone call by visiting www.meaford.ca/waste.