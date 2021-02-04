iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Update

Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery 

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been advised by the Ministry of Health of a number of shipments of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

The vaccines will be administered according to The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan and in line with provincial direction on vaccine distribution, as identified in the Ontario Ministry of Health COVID-19 vaccine program.

 

The expected COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Grey Bruce are:

 

Week of Feb 1 - 700 doses MODERNA 

 

Week of Feb 15 - approximately 3000 doses PFIZER

 

Week of Feb 22 - approximately 4000 doses PFIZER

 

These vaccine shipments will be used to:

  • complete the initial doses to all residents of long-term care homes
  • vaccinate long-term care staff and essential caregivers as well as 2nd dose for some long-term care residents. 
  • hospital staff   
  • as supply permits, first doses will also be administered to retirement home residents and staff
  • Vaccinate Saugeen First Nation and Chippewa of Nawash residents

Vaccination prioritization and allocation to different sectors is based on provincial framework and risk assessment. The public can stay informed by reviewing the daily situation report on the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s website.

 

