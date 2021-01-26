Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force

Under the direction of the Grey Bruce Health Unit, a COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is now in place for Grey Bruce. The role of the task force is to provide feedback as well as direct and indirect support for The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan in Grey and Bruce.



The Grey Bruce Vaccine Rollout Plan includes three models for service delivery:

• Mobile clinics with vaccine distribution to Long-Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, First Nations, and others.

• Distribution of vaccine to practice setting clinics with primary care, hospitals, and pharmacies.

• Mass Immunization Hubs; three local recreation facilities are being considered for Mass Immunization Hubs.

Community partner support will be required for Mass Immunization clinics for tasks such as client appointment booking, registration, transportation to clinic, traffic and parking, traffic flow and other miscellaneous tasks. Support will also be needed with equipment, supplies and technology.

The Vaccine Task Force will meet regularly and includes a wide range of stakeholders representing:

• Agriculture

• Business

• Community Health Centres

• Congregate Settings – such as Long-Term Care, Retirement Homes and other aggregate Settings

• Schools

• EMS

• Faith Based Organizations

• Fire

• First Nations/Indigenous Community

• Hospitals

• Municipalities

• Pharmacies

• Police

• Primary Care/Nursing

• Social Services

Vaccination prioritization and allocation to different sectors is based on the Ontario Ministry of Health COVID-19 vaccine program. The public can stay informed by reviewing the daily situation report on the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s website.