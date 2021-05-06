Grey Bruce – COVID-19 Vaccines for Homebound Residents

An innovative partnership between family health, paramedic services and public health is getting COVID-19 vaccine to those unable to leave their home for health reasons.

Two-person teams comprised of staff from the Grey County Paramedic Services and the Owen Sound Family Health Team travel throughout Grey County to administer vaccine to those unable to attend a clinic due to medical issues.

Those receiving the vaccine must also meet eligibility criteria based on the Ontario ethical framework.

This service is available by calling public health at 1-800-263-3456 ext 3000 or by email at covid19.vaccine@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca. Do not call the family health team for an appointment.

“We recognize the unique needs of these homebound patients and are delighted to be part of this partnership serving this very vulnerable sector of our community.” says Dr. Gurdeep Singh, from the Owen Sound Family Health Team. “Our team is delighted to join in this cooperative effort working side by side with our partners to provide this important vaccine to some of those who need it most.”

“More than a year into this pandemic we continue to see collaboration and innovation between our local healthcare partners. The new home vaccination service ensures anyone who is medically unable to leave their home won’t be left behind. I commend all partners for bringing this important service to our community,” said Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks.

“This is another example of Grey Bruce taking the lead in pioneering solutions to our local needs.” Says Dr. Ian Arra, Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health. “I applaud the partnership of Owen Sound Family Health Team as a representative of primary care and Grey County Paramedic Services coming together with the Grey Bruce Public Health to develop a unique means of making the vaccine available to an already vulnerable population.”