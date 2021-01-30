Grey Bruce Health Unit confirms first death related to COVID-19

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been notified of a death related to COVID-19. The individual, a male resident of Grey Bruce in his 60’s, died this afternoon. He had been in isolation in hospital since early January.



As of today, there are 642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey Bruce.



“I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the gentleman who passed away. Unfortunately, the news of this death only highlights the need for everyone to take this virus very seriously. It requires our collective actions to stem the spread of this virus. Please, stay at home and stay safe.” Stated Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health.



All close contacts with this case have been reviewed by public health.

Remember to take these precaution to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash hands frequently

• Watch distance (ideally 6ft)

• Wear face covering correctly

• Avoid Crowds, and

• Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care. If you need further assistance, call TeleHealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or your health care provider. If you or someone you know is experiencing severe symptoms, call 911 immediately.



We continue to encourage you to connect with trusted sources for information on COVID-19, including canada.ca/coronavirus, publichealthgreybruce and covid-19.ontario.ca