Grey Bruce Health Unit Confirms Fourth Death Related to COVID-19

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been notified of a death related to COVID-19. The individual, a male in his 70’s with an address in Grey Bruce, died today. He had been in isolation in hospital.

As of today, there are 788 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey Bruce.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the gentleman who passed away. Unfortunately, the news of this death is a reminder of the need for everyone to take this virus very seriously. It requires our collective actions to stem the spread of this virus. Please, stay at home and stay safe.” Stated Dr. Ian Arra, Medical Officer of Health.

All close contacts with this case have been reviewed by public health.

