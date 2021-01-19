Grey-Bruce Health Unit Dedicated to Case and Contact Management

The Grey Bruce Health Unit wants to reassure the public that we continue to be dedicated to robust case and contact management of all cases and high risk contacts, including any case and contact management in workplaces. Several Health Units within Ontario have had to reduce or discontinue case and contact management due to the volume of cases. As a result, our health unit may not be receiving notification from other health units if an active case from another health unit had contact with residents from Grey and Bruce Counties.



We ask that all residents of Grey and Bruce Counties notify the COVID-19 team immediately if they become aware that they had contact with a person with COVID-19 from another geographic area.



COVID-19 Team: 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456 Ext 3000



Similarly, we ask all employers of Grey and Bruce Counties notify the COVID-19 team immediately if they become aware that one of their employees was identified as case residing in another geographic area or had contact with such case.



We also ask that the public strictly adhere to the many COVID-19 prevention suggestions on our website (https://www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca/COVID-19), which includes the 3 W’s and adhering to the lockdown order from the province.



We all understand the hardships that this pandemic has caused. It is because of the public’s sacrifice that we continue to see 0 deaths related to COVID-19 here in Grey and Bruce Counties. We want to thank everyone for their hard work and sacrifices during this time in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 to populations at greatest risk of severe illness and death. You are saving people’s lives, and we thank you for that.