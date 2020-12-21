Grey Bruce Hospitals Urge Residents to Follow Public Health Guidance

The three hospital corporations in Grey Bruce area have come together to issue an urgent appeal to the residents of Grey Bruce. Hospital capacity is being pushed to its limits across both the province and locally, and the hospitals are urging residents to follow Public Health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19.



In recent weeks, a surge in occupancy at Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS), Hanover & District Hospital (HDH) and South Bruce Grey Health Centre (SBGHC) has left a limited number of available beds in the region, which is a concerning trend leading up to the holiday season. Hospitals need to ensure that beds and emergency care are available for not only COVID positive patients, but also for patients presenting to hospital with heart attacks, stroke, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and many other issues.



The Grey Bruce Health Unit is stressing the importance of limiting contact with those outside of your immediate household, and reminding everyone to continue to follow the three Ws: Wash your hands frequently; Watch your distance; and Wear your face covering correctly.



Quotes from Grey Bruce Hospital CEOs, Public Health:



“Hospitals are depending on our communities to remain vigilant in following Public Health guidelines for personal safety to ensure we can continue to have capacity to provide care for sick patients,” says Dana Howes, Hanover & District Hospital President & CEO. “This holiday season, we all need to make a personal sacrifice to ensure that our community remains strong.”



“We are keeping a close eye on the numbers, and taking all necessary steps to ensure that we are prepared at all four of our sites to protect the safety of our patients and staff,” says Michael Barrett, SBGHC President & CEO. “The trend that we are beginning to see in Grey Bruce is concerning – it is critical that our communities continue to practice diligent infection control practices to slow the spread.”



“Our staff and physicians have worked very hard to prevent transmission of COVID-19 within our hospitals, but the more illness there is within our communities, the harder that becomes,” said Gary Sims, GBHS President and CEO. “What each of us choses to do this holiday impacts all of us, and right now, we need your support to help us all stay safe.”



“By sacrificing this year to stop the spread, we will ensure we are able to celebrate the holidays next year and years to come,” says Grey Bruce Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra. “Please enjoy a safe seasonal celebration this year, and make next year the best it can be by following all public health recommendations.”