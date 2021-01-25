iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce OPP Execute Search Warrant Illegal Drugs and Cash Seized

On January 22, 2021, members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were assisted by members of the Grey Bruce OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Highway 6, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

OPP seized cocaine, heroin, psilocybin, hydrocodone, methamphetamine, other pills and a quantity of Canadian currency at the residence.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Nancy MCNABB, 67 years-of-age and Lucas MCNABB, 27 years-of-age, both from Georgian Bluffs, with the following offences: 

  •  Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purposing in trafficking - cocaine, section 5(2) Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purposing in trafficking - heroin, section 5(2) CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule 3 substance for the purposing in trafficking - psilocybin, section 5(2) CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purposing in trafficking - opioid, section 5(2) CDSA
  • Possession of a Schedule 1 substance - methamphetamine, section 4(1) CDSA

 

Both accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on February 25, 2021.

