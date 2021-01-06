Grey Bruce OPP Remind Snowmobile Rider That Most Trails Are Closed

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding all snowmobile riders that most of the trail systems in Grey-Bruce are still closed. Winter has arrived and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs is preparing the trail system in our area, but the conditions are still not safe enough to open up all of the trails.

Grey Bruce OPP have received complaints from local snowmobile clubs and area land owners, advising that snowmobile riders are trespassing on their lands and riding off of the trails or riding around closed gates and access points.

The majority of snowmobile fatalities investigated by the OPP are linked to poor driving behaviours and snowmobilers taking unnecessary risks. Travelling on unsafe ice, speeding, driving too fast for the conditions and alcohol/drug consumption continue to be leading contributing factors in OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities.

Grey Bruce OPP will be patrolling the trails this winter, ensuring that riders are safe and sober, enforcing laws, including the Highway Traffic Act, Motorized Snow Vehicles Act and Trespass to Property Act and checking for permits, insurance and proper documentation.

Please ride safe this winter.

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or report it online by visiting opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.