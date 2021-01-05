iHeartRadio
Grey Bruce OPP Welcome New Officer

Sandy Heseltine photo

In October of 2020, the Grey Bruce Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) welcomed a new recruit to the county.

Provincial Constable Sandy Heseltine is originally from Fergus, Ontario.

Sandy graduated as a plumber, from Conestoga College. Sandy worked as a full-time plumber, prior to transitioning into a career in policing.

In Sandy's spare time, he enjoys playing and watching sports, he is an avid hiker and loves to spend time outdoors.

Sandy is looking forward to paddle boarding on Georgian Bay next summer.

Sandy is excited to start his policing career with the Grey Bruce OPP.             

