Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink to Re-open to Public

City of Owen Sound

The City is pleased to announce that following consultation with the Grey Bruce Health Unit, the Harrison Park Good Cheer Outdoor Rink will re-open to the public on Friday, January 8, 2021.


Further to the strict guidelines of the Provincial Regulations put in place on December 26 the rink will operate under a plan developed by City Staff and approved by the GBHU. To maintain a safe and enjoyable experience for users, the following restrictions have been put into place:


• The rink will operate on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Users are required to register, screen, and provide contact tracing information with the on-duty staff member at the park.
• A limit of 10 skaters will be permitted on the ice surface at one time in 45-minute intervals.
• When the 45-minute timeslot expires, users are to exit the area. If there are no users in line for the next timeslot, users may register with the on-duty staff member and continue skating during the next timeslot.
• Skating only. No hockey, shinny, tag, or games that may cause users to come within 2 metres of another user are permitted.
• Physical distancing and face coverings are required while in line and while skating.

For more information, please contact Adam Parsons, Manager of Parks & Open Space at 519-376-4440 ext. 1221 or email to aparsons@owensound.ca.

