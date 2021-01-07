Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink to Re-open to Public

The City is pleased to announce that following consultation with the Grey Bruce Health Unit, the Harrison Park Good Cheer Outdoor Rink will re-open to the public on Friday, January 8, 2021.



Further to the strict guidelines of the Provincial Regulations put in place on December 26 the rink will operate under a plan developed by City Staff and approved by the GBHU. To maintain a safe and enjoyable experience for users, the following restrictions have been put into place:



• The rink will operate on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Users are required to register, screen, and provide contact tracing information with the on-duty staff member at the park.

• A limit of 10 skaters will be permitted on the ice surface at one time in 45-minute intervals.

• When the 45-minute timeslot expires, users are to exit the area. If there are no users in line for the next timeslot, users may register with the on-duty staff member and continue skating during the next timeslot.

• Skating only. No hockey, shinny, tag, or games that may cause users to come within 2 metres of another user are permitted.

• Physical distancing and face coverings are required while in line and while skating.

For more information, please contact Adam Parsons, Manager of Parks & Open Space at 519-376-4440 ext. 1221 or email to aparsons@owensound.ca.