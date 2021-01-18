Highway 26 near Fraser Crescent now reopened

Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators are continuing their investigation in regards to a fatal motor vehicle collision which took place this morning.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. this morning, OPP officers were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Fraser Crescent.

One of the driver, a 60 year-old female from Collingwood, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. The other involved driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 26 was closed to traffic for a number of hours however has just reopened and investigation is ongoing.