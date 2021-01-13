iHeartRadio
Impaired Driver Charged with Multiple Offences

On January 12, 2021 at 11:22 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint involving a possible impaired driver on Highway 10, near Road 170, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

OPP officers located the involved vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver initially stopped but then decided to speed away from the scene, narrowly missing the officers. Further investigation revealed that this was a stolen vehicle from Owen Sound.

Officers patrolled the area and located the suspect vehicle stopped on Grey Road 4, near the Village of Maxwell with the driver asleep behind the wheel. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and other offences and was transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Chatsworth. A breath test conducted at the detachment, recorded readings over the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Dakota WEIDENDORF, 27 years-of-age, from Owen Sound, with the following offences:

  • Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)
  • Operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs or more, section 320.14(1)(b) CCC
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, section 320.13(1) CCC
  • Flight from peace officer, section 320.17 CCC
  • Possession of property obtained by crime - over $5,000., section 354(1)(a) CCC
  • Failing to comply with release order, section 145(5)(a) CCC

 

The accused's driver's licence is suspended for 90 days and the stolen vehicle was seized and returned to the owner. 

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on January 13, 2021.

