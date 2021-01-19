Kincardine Hospital Main Entrance to be Temporarily Relocated

Beginning February 2, the main entrance of the Kincardine hospital will be temporarily relocated as construction begins to prepare the site for an addition to house the CT scanner later this year.



This early works project will modify the entrance canopy with structural walls and columns, which is expected to take approximately four months. Construction of the addition for the CT suite will begin later this year, and will be located against the east wall of the south wing of the existing hospital building, adjacent to the hospital entry.



Beginning February 2, the main entrance to the hospital will be temporarily relocated to the west side of the building, as shown below. A temporary screening station and Patient Registration office have been set-up inside this entrance, and a patient drop-off zone and five reserved parking spots for persons with limited mobility will be available.



“Several options for the temporary entrance location were evaluated. Unfortunately, there is no ideal location, so the option with the least amount of barriers was chosen,” explains Drew Braithwaite, Vice President of Corporate Services. “We recognize that this project will cause a disruption for patients and staff, however, the end result, a CT scanner for the Kincardine community, is exciting. We appreciate your patience as we complete this important work.”