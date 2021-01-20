Lantz Bridge closed in Municipality of West Grey
The Municipality of West Grey has temporarily closed the Lantz Bridge following engineer inspections.
The Lantz Bridge is located on Concession 2 WGR just north of Grey Road 4. It is closed to all vehicles and pedestrian traffic until the bridge is replaced.
An environmental assessment and bridge design are currently underway with construction scheduled to start this year.
West Grey staff is working to install appropriate barricades, signs and detours.