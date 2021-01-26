MPP Walker announces $1,812,600 in increased funding for local Long-Term Care Homes 

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced the Ontario government is investing an additional $1,812,600 to increase prevention and containment efforts in local long-term care homes during the second wave of COVID-19.

The new funding will reduce the risk of the virus from entering long-term care homes from the community by covering eligible expenses related to:

An immediate 24/7 health checkpoint to confirm staff and essential caregivers entering the building are properly screened for COVID-19 symptoms and potential exposure, and to continue screening residents on an ongoing basis to support early detection and containment of any new infections;

Additional prevention and containment activities, such as hiring new staff to carry-out the added workload for essential services and/or to replace workers who are sick or in isolation;

Cleaning, equipment, and operating supplies beyond typical levels for the home; and

Implementing infection control measures based on clinical evidence, advice from a physician or other regulated health practitioners with expertise in infection control.

Homes in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound receiving additional funding during the second wave include:

Country Lane Long Term Care Residence is receiving an additional $52,600, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $364,200

Elgin Abbey Nursing Home is receiving an additional $50,500, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $442,800

Gateway Haven Long Term Care Home is receiving an additional $145,600, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $444,600

Georgian Heights is receiving an additional $35,000, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $355,000

Golden Dawn Nursing Home is receiving an additional $60,000 bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $531,200

Grey Gables Home for the Aged is receiving an additional $178,600, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $432,800

Hanover Care Centre is receiving an additional $35,400, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $358,200

Lee Manor Home is receiving an additional $394,900, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $765,300

Maple View is receiving an additional $146,000, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $578,600

Meaford Long Term Care is receiving an additional $267,800, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $639,600

Parkview Manor Health Care Centre is receiving an additional $67,800, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $500,600

Rockwood Terrace Home for the Aged is receiving an additional $182,500, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $554,300

Summit Place is receiving an additional $46,000, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $443,000

The Village Seniors Community is receiving an additional $149,900, bringing the total prevention and containment support since the start of the pandemic to $511,900.

“Our government’s top priority has been protecting the health and well-being of our most vulnerable population, long-term care residents. That’s why we have met every stage of this pandemic with enhanced action, backed by dollars, to support homes to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Walker, “The new funding will reduce the risk of the virus from entering long-term care homes in our communities.”

Since the start of the pandemic, the Ontario government has invested $1.38 billion to ensure that our long-term care homes have the resources they need to battle COVID-19.

“We will continue to do everything we can to help stop the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable and the staff who have been working tirelessly to keep them safe,” said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. “From the start of the pandemic, we have taken quick and decisive action to make sure that homes have access to the resources they need to care for our loved ones.”



Once an outbreak is declared in a home, the province continues to work alongside local public health units, hospital partners, the local health integration networks and all health sector partners to help stabilize the situation and return the home to normal operations.

To address long-standing staffing challenges, the government has launched one of the largest recruitment and training drives in the province’s history, to deliver on its commitment to provide an average of four hours of daily direct care for residents. This will make Ontario the Canadian leader in the provision of care. To implement its staffing plan, Ontario is increasing annual investments, culminating in $1.9 billion contributed annually by 2024-25, to create more than 27,000 new positions for personal support workers, registered nurses and registered practical nurses in long-term care.