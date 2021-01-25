iHeartRadio
MPP Walker announces $5,944,642 in infrastructure funding for local municipalities 

Bill Walker Media Release

 

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced that local municipalities will receive a combined total of $5,944,642 from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) 

 

The Ontario government is making another investment in small, rural and northern communities. Through the OCIF, Ontario continues to support municipalities as they build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. 

 

This year, municipalities in Bruce - Grey - Owen Sound will receive more than $5,944,642 to address their local community infrastructure needs.  

 

“Our government continues to support our local municipalities by creating jobs, attracting economic growth and investment, and making our communities the best place to live and grow," said Walker. “We all know how important it is for our local municipalities to maintain and upgrade their infrastructure. This funding will help build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure in our communities.” 

 

Total investment in communities across Bruce - Grey - Owen Sound are as follows: 

 

 

 

Municipality 

OCIF Allocation 

City of Owen Sound 

$1,125,294.00  

County of Grey 

$1,279,946.00  

Municipality of Arran-Elderslie 

$330,386.00  

Municipality of Grey Highlands 

$436,207.00  

Municipality of Meaford 

$458,173.00  

Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula 

$181,355.00  

Municipality of West Grey 

$448,807.00  

Town of Hanover 

$233,348.00  

Town of South Bruce Peninsula 

$204,075.00  

Township of Chatsworth 

$125,064.00  

Township of Georgian Bluffs 

$224,363.00  

Township of Southgate 

$236,674.00  

County of Bruce 

$660,950.00 

Total for riding 

$5,944,642.00 
