New details about the Rapid Antigen Screening Kits Grey Bruce – COVID-19 Vaccines for Homebound Residents An innovative partnership between family health, paramedic services and public health is getting COVID-19 vaccine to those unable to leave their home for health reasons. Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 6th, 2021 5 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Chatsworth, 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Owen Sound Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 2nd, 2021 3 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Georgian Bluffs; 1 – Brockton 1209 confirmed cases Includes 282 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 32 active 56 active cases Check out what we've been playing! Subscribe Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop Subscribe × Logo The Dock's Inside Scoop * * * The latest information from 92.3 The Dock The Dock's Inside Scoop The latest information from 92.3 The Dock By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time. 787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6 - 1-519-470-7626 - kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca - : kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca