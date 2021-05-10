New Information on the COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised Patients

COVID-19 Vaccine for Immunocompromised Patients

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is providing specially scheduled COVID-19 vaccine clinics in order to meet the unique vaccination needs of immunocompromised and pregnant patients. These clinics will primarily offer first dose vaccines to those that qualify, as well as second dose vaccines for the select group that are currently eligible.

Special clinics will be held each Thursday, at designated times. Clinic is located at the Julie McArthur Centre in Owen Sound, but as the vaccine rollout moves forward, specific clinics may also be held in other locations. These clinics will accommodate between 50 and 100 clients per week.

Individuals can book through the Grey Bruce Health Unit portal. Clients will have to attest to their unique status. Attestation means that you promise to meet these conditions. Please note, any booking that does not meet the qualification takes a doses of vaccine away from those with the greatest need and risk of severe illness related to COVID-19. These clinics must be prioritized for those with the great needs and risk. Being eligible to receive a first dose in this clinic does not mean you are exempt from the 16-week second dose interval. Please follow the guidelines. Those that qualify for their first dose in these clinics are limited to:

Organ transplant recipients

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

Neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis)

Haematological malignancy diagnosed <1 year

Kidney disease eGFR< 30

Pregnant individuals

Other treatments causing immunosuppression (for example, chemotherapy, immunity-weakening medications)

In order for the vaccine to be effective, select groups of patients require specific intervals between their treatments and/or medications and receiving the vaccine. It is especially important that they receive the optimal benefit from the vaccine as their health is already compromised. The select groups below can book their 2nd vaccine within the 21-28 day period in these clinics. Anyone trying to book their second appointment that does not meet these qualifications below will be turned away at this time. The people that qualify for this second dose interval are limited to:

Individuals with certain health conditions based on Ministry of Health Guidance. At this time, these are limited to: Transplant recipients (organ or hematopoietic stem cell) Individuals with malignant hematologic disorders and non-hematologic malignant solid tumors receiving active treatment (chemotherapy, targeted therapies, immunotherapy), excluding individuals receiving solely hormonal therapy or radiation therapy

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges and Assisted Living facilities who are at the greatest risk of both exposure to COVID-19 and serious illness and death; and,

First Nation communities and First Nation individuals living outside of First Nation Communities.

High Risk Healthcare workers will be eligible this week for their second dose. Details to be provided in the coming days.

We thank the individuals who brought this unique health need to our attention and allowed us to improve our process and address their needs.

These clinics will be in addition to the already scheduled clinics for eligible age groups, and the Phase-2 designated cohorts.

