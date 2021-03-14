On-line Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine Goes Active March 15

Beginning 8:00 a.m., Monday, March 15, those turning 80 this year or older, born 1941 or earlier, can make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations through the provincial on-line booking system at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine . For those without access to the internet, the toll-free number 1-833-943-3900 will enable appointments via telephone.

You don’t need a doctor but you must be in the 80 or older age category. If you are not in this age range, please wait your turn. Appointment availability is based on the prioritization framework from the Province of Ontario. Only call or go online when your age group or specific eligibility is announced. The system will automatically decline the request if it does not meet eligibility requirements.

The number of clinics is based on the supply of vaccine. Initially, the three Hockey Hub mass immunization centres and several smaller community-based clinics will be available to book your appointment based on the availability of the vaccine. More sites will be added to the booking system as larger shipments of vaccine arrive.

Do not call public health or your healthcare provider for an appointment. Appointments can only be made by going on-line to https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the toll free number 1-833-943-3900.

For more information about Vaccines in Ontario, please call the Provincial Vaccine Information Line: 1-888-999-6488; Hours of Operation: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday-Sunday